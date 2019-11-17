State-level cross country race on Dec 1

Karnataka Athletics Association will organise a state-level cross country race on December 1, said Association district unit president Uday Pai.

He said that the race will commence from different places in the taluk and will conclude at Subhash Chandra Bose district ground. Around 500 athletes are likely to take part.

The 10-km race for men and women will commence from Malaloor. The 8-km race for below 20 years boys and girls will be flagged off from Sai Angels School premises at Siragapura. The 6-km cross country race for below 18 years category will commence from Swarna Estate in Industrial layout. The 2-km race for below 16 years category will commence in front of the house of Kote Govardhana while the 1.5-km race for below 14 years category will commence from Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kote Layout.

The winners will get Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The winners will be selected for the national-level cross country race scheduled to be held in Telangana on January 19.