State-level football tourney in Boikeri

Boikeri Football Club (BFC) will organise a state-level football tournament from February 5 to 7 at GMP School ground in Boikeri.

Interested teams can enrol before February 1. A ground fee of Rs 2,000 has been fixed. An advance payment of Rs 500 should be made to confirm the registration.

Players of the participating teams should compulsorily wear their team jersey. The decision of the umpire and the organisers will be final on the results.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,555 and a trophy. The runners-up team will get a cash prize of Rs 15,555 along with a trophy and the third prize-winning team will get a trophy. There will be individual awards for the best performers in various categories.

For details, contact: Nithin - 9480511394, Shiva – 8762417367, Chandra - 9741483649 or Sunil – 9482979496.