State-level poets’ contest in Madikeri on Feb 3

Akhila Bharathiya Sahithya Parishat district unit will conduct a poets’ meet contest on the topic, ‘Ayodhyeyalli Rama Mandira, Hridayadalli Sri Rama Chandira’, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan hall, in Madikeri, on February 3.

Parishat district president Kiggalu Girish said the contest will be held in three categories. In the first phase, poetry writing and recitation contest will be held at district-level. In the second phase, competitions will be held in Mangaluru divisional level and in the third phase, the state-level contest will be held.

The best 50 poems will be published in a collection of poems. The winners will get prizes. The poems should have 20 lines and the use of words should not lead to any conflict, he added.

Those who wish to take part should send their poems by January 31 to 9972281019 or 9481431510 or send via post to Asha Dharmapal, Ankita Gift Centre, Near Head Post Office, Madikeri-571201.