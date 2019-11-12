State to get 225 Salumarada Thimmakka parks

To increase the green cover, there is a plan to construct 225 Salumarada Thimmakka parks across the state, said Brijesh Kumar, additional chief conservator of forests.

“Already 130 Salumarada Thimmakka Parks have been developed in the state,” he pointed out.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Salumarada Thimmakka Park developed by Forest department at Kadalakere Nisargadhama in Moodbidri.

“Priority will be given to increase the green cover. Already, Rs 2 crore has been spent on the development of Kadalakere Nisargadhama in the last three years,” Brijesh Kumar said.

MLA Umanath Kotian said, “A proposal for Rs 3 crore has been submitted to the state government to develop Kadalakere Nisargadhama on the model of Pilikula Park.”

The MLA added, “Already boating facility, walking path and a children’s park have been developed at Kadalakere Nisargadhama. A meeting of the Kadalakere Nisargadhama Committee chaired by the deputy commissioner will be convened shortly to discuss the maintenance of the park and fix a nominal entry fee for visitors.”