Stay order on Virajpet Main Road widening

Karnataka High Court has imposed a stay on the proposed widening of Virajpet Main Road, said Raste Vistarane Virodhi Horata Samiti convener T P Krishna.

Speaking to reporters, he said that 32 people who own houses and establishments in the stretch between Sunkadakatte to Meenupete in Virajpet had approached the high court, questioning the move of the government to widen the road without providing a suitable compensation to the people.

Taking up the case for investigation on Tuesday, the court has issued a stay order on the work, till the next hearing.

Krishna further said that 100 to 110 people are preparing to submit their plea to the court, against the widening in the second phase.

“We are not against development. But, those who lose their shops and houses due to the widening work, should be suitably compensated by the government,” he added.

The government had decided to take up the widening of Konanuru-Makutta state highway through State Highway Development Project at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore. The MLA of the region had recommended the widening of the road up to 30 feet.

As the government did not respond to the plea by the people on compensation, the affected people approached the court.