Stem cell campaign to save life

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 01:34 ist
The stem cell campaign held at Bharath Mall in Mangaluru.

To save the life of six-year-old Maanvi Kamath from Karkala, who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder, a stem cell campaign was initiated in Mangaluru. 

The stem cell of a healthy individual is required to save Maanvi.

The campaign was organised by the youth of GSB at Kadri Park and Bharath Mall, in association with DKMS BMST.

“The saliva from the participating individuals was collected to be sent to Germany for testing. If it matches with that of the child, then the medical procedure will be conducted to save the child,” said the volunteers to the general public during the campaign.  

Several people voluntarily came forward and gave their samples.

A similar campaign will be held in other parts of the city next month, to save the life of the child, said the organisers.

Sevanjali Charitable Trust’s Mangalpadi Naresh Shenoy, Hanumanth Kamath and others were present. 

Stem cell campaign
Maanvi Kamath
rare genetic disorder

