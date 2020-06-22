Steps on to protect coast from sea erosion, says District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the intensity of sea erosion at Ucchila - Someshwara - has increased and the government has decided to dump boulders as a temporary measure to protect the shore.

There had been a demand from local residents to dump boulders to protect the coast from sea erosion.

Speaking after inspecting the sea erosion-affected areas, he said, “I have already discussed the issue with the chief minister, who in turn has given approval for dumping boulders as a temporary measure to protect the shore. I have directed the officials to ensure that no residents are harmed by the sea erosion,” said the minister.

The sea is rough on the 320-km coastline from Ullal to Karwar. It has been planned to dump boulders to build temporary walls to protect the shore from getting eroded in the most affected areas. The dumping of the boulders to build temporary walls will commence shortly, added the minister.

