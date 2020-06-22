Steps on to protect coast from sea erosion, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the intensity of sea erosion at Ucchila-Someshwara had increased. There is a demand from local residents to dump more boulders to protect the coast from sea erosion.

The minister after inspecting the sea erosion affected areas said, “I had discussed the issue with the chief minister, who in turn had given approval for dumping boulders as a temporary measure to protect the shore. I have directed officials to ensure that no residents are harmed by sea erosion.”

It has been decided to dump boulders and build temporary walls to protect the 320 km coastline from erosion.

"The dumping of the boulders to build temporary walls will begin soon," the minister added.