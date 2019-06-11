Stir against anomalies in PR cards

D Vedavyas Kamath, Mangalore City South MLA, and BJP workers staged a protest outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha on Monday, opposing the confusion over issuance of property cards.

The MLA, addressing protesters, said that the government in its recent order had made PR cards mandatory for property registration and transaction in the city from June 10. The notification applies to 32 revenue villages within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

“The PR card is the government’s certificate given to the owner of the property. This is proof of ownership of property and is created under the provision of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Rules. There were more than 1,70,000 properties in the Mangaluru sub-registrar taluk and city limits. The property cards were issued only to 20% of the properties – which are 30,000 to 35,000 – so far,” said Kamath.

Still waiting

“When the property cards were made mandatory in Shivamogga, they had completed issuing 80% of property cards. The decision of the government to make property cards mandatory has caused a lot of inconvenience to property holders. Those who had applied for property cards in 2012 are still waiting to collect the cards,” he said, while releasing a document.

He urged the government to make property cards mandatory for the registration and transaction of properties only after issuing the cards to all property holders.

“The office of the Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) is unorganised and does not have enough computers, scanners or an efficient CAD system,” the legislator alleged. He added that there is no seating arrangements and toilets for the public who visit the office for property cards.

Kamath also said that he had already appealed to the revenue minister and the Revenue Department to postpone the order making PR cards mandatory in 32 revenue villages of Mangaluru. The issue will be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, he said.

‘No steps taken’

Although he repeatedly highlighted the problems faced by the residents in getting PR cards, the district administration or the government did not take any steps to tackle the problem so far.

“The government should simplify the process of availing of PR cards. The UPOR commissioner had claimed that the RTC and Khata of the land is a thing of the past once the PR card is made available. The government should clarify on the same,” the legislator demanded.

Bharat Shetty warns of protest

In a separate press meet, Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty has warned of staging a protest if the state government failed to postpone the mandatory of requirement of possessing PR cards for transaction of properties in Mangaluru city.

“Owing to slow internet connection and server problem, the people are made to stand in a queue all day to get PR cards. The cards should be issued to over 20,000 property owners in Surathkal area. Only three to four tokens are issued per day, for availing of property cards.

There are several loopholes in the PR card system that needs to be set right by the government,” said the legislator.