'Stock required medicines in hospitals'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 21 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 20:47 ist
District In-charge Secretary V Anbukumar chairs a meeting in Madikeri on Tuesday.

District In-charge Secretary V Anbukumar said that no positive cases have been reported in the district for the last 28 days. The situation should be maintained throughout.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said, "The lockdown will continue till May 3. All the government guidelines should be followed and the people should be cautious."

Masks, gloves, sanitizers and other essentials should be supplied to containment zones.

Officials from the health and family welfare department should take care of people suffering from heart and lung ailments. Patients should be checked thoroughly. All required medicines should be stocked in all the hospitals, he added.

He urged the officials to ensure that all families get food grains supplied through the public distribution system.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Food grains have been supplied to all those without ration cards.

district in-charge secretary
V Anbukumar
COVID-19
Kodagu
Madikeri
Coronavirus
Karnataka
