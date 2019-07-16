Stop toll collection from KA19 cars, urges forum

A delegation of Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi members met Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S on Monday and urged him to stop the collection of toll from local registration (KA19) vehicles at Surathkal toll plaza.

The contractor has declared that toll will be collected at the plaza from Tuesday.

“The decision of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to impose toll on locally registered vehicles is not unilateral. The exemption for the local vehicles from paying toll should be continued,” said the Samithi members.

The members urged the deputy commissioner to close down the toll gate at Surathkal.

They asked the officer to hold a meeting with the chief secretary and also maintain the status quo at the toll gate.

The firm that had taken contract for collection of toll had said that it was incurring a loss of Rs 2 lakh a day if it did not collect toll from local vehicles.

It had also written to the chairman of the NHAI. The NHAI, in turn, had written to the chief secretary to make arrangements to provide police protection for toll collection.

The chief secretary, during a video conference with the deputy commissioner and NHAI officials, had directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the same.

Check toll collection

The Samithi members have decided to check toll collection on Tuesday at 7.30 am.

The deputy commissioner, in turn, promised to hold talks with the chief secretary to find a solution to the problem.

The delegation comprised convener Muneer Katipalla, former minister Abhayachandra Jain, former MLA Vijaykumar Shetty and others.