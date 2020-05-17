Stranded fishermen brought back from Kerala

As many as 41 boats, along with fishermen from Udupi who remained stranded in Kerala owing to the lockdown, were finally able to return to Hangarakatte and Gangolli fisheries port.

The boats had remained stranded in Cheruvathur, Chombala and Kannur.

Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had informed the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, who in turn had contacted the Chief Secretary in Kerala. The latter made arrangements for the return of the fishermen.

Boat owners along with a few fishermen left for Kerala in three mechanised fishing boats, to bring back the fishermen along with their fishing boats.

The fishermen on returning to their villages thanked the minister for the timely help rendered to them.