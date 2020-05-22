Stranded labourers leave for TN

More than 100 labourers working in various coffee estates left for their native in Tamil Nadu, from Mudigere on Friday.

More than 463 labourers from Gonibeedu, Bettadamane, Kalmane, Koove, Niduvale traveled to Bengaluru to board a bus to reach their native, in the last two days. After verifying their Aadhaar cards, they were allowed to travel in buses to Bengaluru.