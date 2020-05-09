Stranded labourers on their way to North India

A special train carrying stranded labourers to North India left Mangaluru on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh had said that the train carrying labourers would leave from Mangalore Junction Railway station.

Arrangements had been made to ferry the labourers from their doorstep to the railway station to board the train after their health check-up.

The deputy commissioner had stated that stranded labourers need not visit the railway station on their own and priority would be given for those who had registered first in sevasindhu online portal.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that 1,500 labourers from North India would travel in the train. The train will travel to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Around 4,500 labourers from Jharkhand had registered in the sevasindhu portal to travel to their native, he added.

"The district administration will ensure that labourers do not face any inconvenience during their travel. Food and water will be supplied to the labourers."

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for making arrangement for the stranded labourers.