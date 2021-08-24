Stranded people return to Mangaluru from Afghanistan, families rejoice

The houses of Desmond David, Dinesh Rai and Demci Monteiro erupted in celebrations when the trio landed in Mangaluru.

“As we were working in NATO base, we were safe in Afghanistan. Though the situation turned turbulent after the Taliban took control of the country, we were confident of returning to India,” explained Desmond David D’Souza, who was working for a private firm in the NATO base.

“I have been working in Afghanistan since 2011. The situation outside was alarming. We were not allowed to step out of the base. We used to exit from the base only while travelling to our native villages during vacation. From Kabul, the US army flight airlifted us to Qatar on August 17. From Qatar, we reached New Delhi on August 22,” he added.

Dinesh Rai, a resident of Karambar in Bajpe, said he felt relaxed after reaching home. Rai said he had videographed the incident where US forces fired in air to stop Afghans at Kabul airport. “I have seen American forces firing in the air when Afghans begun crowding near the airport after the Taliban took control of the country,” he said.

Rai spent time with his wife Chithrakala Rai and child Medha after returning. “We were all anxious till he reached Qatar. Now, we are happy that he is back home,” Chithrakala said.

Demci Monteiro, who was working for Ecolog International at NATO military base in Kabul for the past five years as an AC mechanic, returned to his house at Uliya in Ullal.

His brother Melwyn Monteiro, who too was working in Afghanistan, had returned on August 18. With his return, the family is relieved. "On August 18, an American air force flight reached Kabul and airlifted 155 people to Qatar. From Qatar, Indian Embassy helped us to return to India," said Monteiro.

MLA U T Khader, who visited the house of Melwyn and Demci, said that the Centre and state governments and Indian Embassy should ensure that those who returned from Afghanistan are not deprived of facilities.

“Many were working for UK, America, Germany-based firms. Due to chaotic situation in Afghanistan, many returned to India,” he said.