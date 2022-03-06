Stranded student moved to safety by Indian Embassy

Glenwill Fernandes (19), a student of Kharkiv Town National Medical University in Ukraine, has succeeded in shifting from war-torn Ukraine to the Western border, considered as safe.

Glenwill, a resident of Kemmannu in Udupi, had left for Ukraine on February 15. He had exited from war-torn eastern Ukraine and shifted to Poltava by Sunday noon.

Their bus took them to Ternopil, where they could continue their onward journey to any of the neighbouring countries such as Hungary, Slovakia or Romania.

Back home, Glenwill’s father, Melwyn Fernandes, thanked the Indian Embassy for arranging buses and ferrying students in particular to safety.

Melwyn, quoting Glenwill, said that some private operators in Kharkiv had previously demanded as much as $500 USD (Rs 38,000) for a 19-hour journey from Kharkiv to Lviv in the west, from his son.