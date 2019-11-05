Strange sounds heard from beneath the ground in Peruru

Strange sounds were heard from beneath the ground in Peruru village in Napoklu from Monday night.

The residents said that the sounds are being heard in the surroundings of Padi Iggutappa hills in the village, in Ballamavati Gram Panchayat limits. The sounds resemble that of waterfalls, they said.

More than 20 families reside in the foothills of Padi Iggutappa hills and the residents fear a landslide. The noise got louder on Tuesday. Similar sounds were heard in Madikeri, prior to the landslides.

The noise was also heard in Bhagamandala and Ayyangeri, causing people to run out of their houses.

Mines and Geology department officials said that the sounds are due to the flow of underground water.

During the night, the sound is heard clearly. Nobody should panic, the officials added.

Revenue Inspector Ramaiah and other officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection on Tuesday morning.