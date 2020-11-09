Stray cattle menace on the rise in Aigooru GP

Stray cattle menace on the rise in Aigooru Gram Panchayat

  Nov 09 2020
The coffee plants damaged by stray cattle at Aigooru. Credit: DH

Stray cattle have been damaging paddy and coffee crops in Aigooru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

The growers have been facing inconvenience with the cattle straying into the fields.

The growers have urged the authorities to initiate action against the menace. There has been a rise in stray cattle entering fields in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction for the last few years.

The cattle enter the farmland and damage crops. The owners should be directed to tie the cattle or send the cattle to the gaushala, said coffee grower M T Sanjay.

“We have already appealed to the Gram Panchayat to capture these stray cattle and send them to gaushala. However, no action has been initiated so far,” he said.

The paddy crop is ready for harvest now. However, the stray cattle have been entering the fields in night and damaging the crops.

The forest department officials have stated that the Gram Panchayat should initiate measures.

“If this continues, then we will stage a protest by gheraoing the Gram Panchayat office,” said farmer K P Dinesh.

The stray cattle have been causing inconvenience to the movement of vehicles as well.

“Several coffee plants have been damaged in my estate. Further, berries have been eaten by the cattle,” said grower Usha. 

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

