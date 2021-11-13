Stray dog menace in Shanivarasanthe

Stray dog menace in Shanivarasanthe

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 13 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 22:46 ist

The increase in stray dog menace has inconvenienced schoolchildren and women in the town.

The indiscriminate dumping of waste from poultry stalls, fish markets and hotels has led to an increase in the number of stray dogs.

The dogs chase two-wheeler riders as well, said Rotary Club members.

Rotary club president H P Mohan has urged the Gram Panchayat to take steps to check the stray dog menace in Shanivarasanthe.

Shanivarasanthe
Stray Dog Menace
waste

