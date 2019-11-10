Stray dog menace on the rise in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru is reeling under a stray dog menace. Large packs of stray dogs are roaming the streets of Ramanahalli, Gaurikaluve, Vijayapura, Tippunagara, Kempanahalli, Basavanahali, Kalyananagara, Jyothi Nagara, Dantaramakki, Jayanagara, Undedasarahalli, Lakshmishanagara, Santhemala, M G Road, I G Road, Market road and other layouts.

It is estimated that there are over 3,500 dogs in the town. Some dogs even enter houses if the doors are open.

Children are most affected by the menace. These stray dogs bark continuously and don’t let people move around easily in some of the layouts.

Those who go for jogging and walking in the wee hours have to walk with sticks in their hand to chase the dogs away. The dogs scare children when they carry biscuits, chocolates or bread from shops.

The stray dogs have also become a potential threat for motorists. Several people have succumbed to injuries after two-wheelers hit stray dogs in various layouts especially in

K M Road, Rathnagiri Road and Ramanahalli Road.

Keshavamurthy of Vinayakanagara said, “The barking of stray dogs affects our sleep. The stray dog menace has increased in the last six to seven months.”

Chandre Gowda, an auto driver from Kote said, “These dogs enter inside houses as well. No one understands our woes. The dogs scare the children.”

H A Narasimhabharathi of Basavanahalli said, “We are scared to send children to school alone. We have to accompany them to climb the school bus.”

When DH contacted CMC Commissioner K Parameshi on measures taken to curtail the menace, he said, “The CMC had invited tender to catch stray dogs in the past. As no one had participated in the tender, the CMC has decided to invite tender once again. All measures will be taken to curtail the stray dog menace.”

Prani Daya Sangha President Nalini D’Sa said, “Owing to lack of coordination between CMC and department of animal husbandry, stray dog menace could not be checked in Chikkamagaluru. Birth control camps should be organised at least once in six months. Such camps were organised only in 2008. The issue was discussed in a meeting of Society for Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animals chaired by the deputy commissioner recently. Our organisations will support the authorities if such camps are organised to control stray dog menace.”