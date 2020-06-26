Stray dogs attack barking deers: 10 deers killed

A pack of stray dogs reportedly entered inside Pilikula Biological Park and attacked barking deers (Kaadu Kuri) on Thursday night. In the melee, 10 barking deers died and five barking deers suffered injuries, Pilikula Biological Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary said on Friday.

He said, “When the dogs entered the enclosure of barking deers, the delicate animals began hopping and running helter-skelter and suffered injuries. This is the first time that the park has encountered the problem of stray dogs. The staff have been assigned the duty to inspect the entire Pilikula Nisargadhama, covering over 400 acres, on how the dogs gained entry into the park. The staff noticed a tree uprooted near the compound wall due to gusty winds. The dogs would have possibly entered into the park by climbing the uprooted tree.”

“Further, a few house owners had even dumped soil near the compound wall of the Nisargadhama. This also would have helped the dogs to climb the compound wall,” he added.

The injured barking deers were being treated by veterinary doctors at the park. There are 40 barking deers in the biological park.

The incident came to light when the staff of the park arrived for work at 7.30 am on Friday morning. Already, five dogs had been captured and relocated. In order to prevent such incidents, a decision has been made to remove such uprooted trees, raise the height of the compound wall and double the strength of patrolling staff, Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH.