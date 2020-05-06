Street vendors seek assistance

Street vendors seek assistance

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 06 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:51 ist

Madikeri Street Vendors' Association has requested the government to provide assistance to them.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, vice president of the association S Puttojirao said that around 200 families in the town were making their living by selling various items on streets.

Due to lockdown, they are literally on the streets. They have been struggling to make ends meet. The government and the organisations should come to their rescue, he said.

He said that the association has submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Association president M R Ayub, office-bearers G Uma and member Shanta Kumari were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madikeri Street Vendors' Association
seek
assistance
Government

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 