Street vendors seek assistance

Madikeri Street Vendors' Association has requested the government to provide assistance to them.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, vice president of the association S Puttojirao said that around 200 families in the town were making their living by selling various items on streets.

Due to lockdown, they are literally on the streets. They have been struggling to make ends meet. The government and the organisations should come to their rescue, he said.

He said that the association has submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Association president M R Ayub, office-bearers G Uma and member Shanta Kumari were present.