Strengthen security, says Bharat Shetty

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the Central and state governments are committed to suppressing people who plant bombs at airports.

“The people of Mangaluru need not panic. People should extend their cooperation to the police in punishing terrorists. Police will trace the accused who planted the explosive at the airport soon,” he assured.

“Planting bombs at airports has proved that people with vested interests are ready to take the lives of innocents. I condemn the incident. Showing a soft corner towards extremists will not help contain terror. Many terror-related activities have taken place in Karnataka,” he said.

There is a need to strengthen security at the airport and railway station following the incident. The authorities should instal more CCTV cameras. An appeal will be made to the home minister in this regard, said Bharat Shetty.

Security lapses

The planting of explosives near the ticket counter at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has raised doubts over the security at the airport.

“The security at the airport is inadequate. All vehicles are let inside without a thorough check. It is alleged that a CCTV camera was not functioning near the spot where the explosive was planted,” sources added.