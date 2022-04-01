'Stretch from Mala gate to Karkala to be developed'

Union Agriculture Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the four-laning of NH 169 from Mala gate to Karkala, which is a part of the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Shobha Karandlaje had submitted a memorandum to the Union transport minister on the 15.27-kilometre stretch for four-laning.

She said that the stretch will be developed at a cost of Rs 177.84 crore. Once the tender process is completed, the work will commence.