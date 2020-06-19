Stringent action sought against cattle vigilantes

Mohammad Hanif, accused of transporting cattle illegally to a slaughterhouse about a week ago, demanded stringent action against cattle vigilantes who had assaulted him and tied him to the vehicle.

Hanif was booked under IPC Section 370 for cattle theft and for cruelty to animals by Urwa Police on June 14.

Hanif of Jokatte told reporters on Friday that he could not produce documents when the police arrived at the spot.

“I had purchased 10 buffaloes from Ranebennur by obtaining the required documents from a veterinarian. I was waylaid by a group of 10-15 people who assaulted me brutally. They robbed me of Rs 7,800 and tied me to the vehicle,” he said.

Hanif denied being involved in previous cases of stealing cattle from cowsheds. The police had also booked cases against six people for assaulting Hanif and investigations are underway, sources told DH.