Strive for Covid-free village: MLA

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that Hodakana village in Madikeri taluk is free from Covid-19.

Measures should be taken to ensure that transmission of Covid-19 continues to remain nill in the village, he said.

Chairing a meeting with PDOs of Madikeri Assembly constituency, he said no cases have been reported in Hodakana village.

All villages should strive to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. The officials should also take care of their health, he said.

All precautionary measures should be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Those Covid-19 infected in home isolation should be cautious and ensure that Covid-19 does not spread among the family members. The strict lockdown measures have helped the district to bring the Covid-19 cases under control, said the MLA.

Grocery kits should be distributed compulsorily to those poor families infected with Covid-19, he added.

The MLA also directed officials to get ready to tackle the monsoon, along with Covid-19.

Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary Lakshmi said that if the Covid-19 infected have no basic facilities to remain in home isolation, then he/she should be shifted to Covid Care Centres.

There is a need to focus on areas where more cases have been traced. There is also a need to create awareness among people, she added.

Taluk Panchayat EO Shekhar said that Covid-19 infected should get their clothes for a week while getting admitted to Covid Care Centres. The PDOs should create awareness on the same.

DySP Dinesh Kumar said that the police should also be informed on marriages, naming and other ceremonies in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

Tahsildar Mahesh and others were present.