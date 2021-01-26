'Strive to make President’s programme a success'

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Talacauvery Kshetra during his visit to the district on February 6. He will be in the district to inaugurate General Thimayya Memorial Museum, said District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

He was chairing a preparatory meeting at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday.

The minister said that there should not be any shortcomings in the arrangements for the programme.

He suggested to the district administration to officially request the President of India to pay a visit to Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala, which has a mythological significance.

“The district administration of Kodagu has formed various sub-committees in the wake of the President’s visit. The officials deployed on duty should perform their duties meticulously,” he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah said that more publicity is needed regarding the ban imposed on the entry of the general public into Talacauvery on February 5 and 6.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the general public has already been informed in this regard and all possible efforts will be made to clear confusions if any.

“Information on the final preparations regarding the President’s visit will be provided on January 29,” she added.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that precautionary measures should be taken at the helipads ahead of the visit of the President of India.

M P Pratap Simha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena and others were present.