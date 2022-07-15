Strong winds uproot poles, trees in Dakshina Kannada

Strong winds uproot poles, trees in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 196 electricity poles were uprooted and three transformers were damaged

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 15 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 01:10 ist
A house in Kolyuttu in Nelyadi was damaged after trees crashed on it. Credit: DH Photo

Strong winds and rain continued to wreak havoc, uprooting trees and electricity poles across the district on Friday.

As many as 196 electricity poles were uprooted and three transformers were damaged.

Trees crashed and damaged a rickshaw and Maruthi car parked near the road in Kaikunje near BC Road.

As many as 150 areca palms crashed in the areca plantation at Padpugudde in Nelyadi owned by Joseph D’Souza.

On Friday, during a video conference, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka directed deputy commissioners to conduct a survey of properties and lives lost due to recent rainfall and release the compensation at the earliest.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, DK Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, among others, were present during the video conference.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Heavy rainfall
basavaraj bommai
R Ashok
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

 