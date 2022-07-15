Strong winds uproot poles, trees in Dakshina Kannada

Strong winds and rain continued to wreak havoc, uprooting trees and electricity poles across the district on Friday.

As many as 196 electricity poles were uprooted and three transformers were damaged.

Trees crashed and damaged a rickshaw and Maruthi car parked near the road in Kaikunje near BC Road.

As many as 150 areca palms crashed in the areca plantation at Padpugudde in Nelyadi owned by Joseph D’Souza.

On Friday, during a video conference, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka directed deputy commissioners to conduct a survey of properties and lives lost due to recent rainfall and release the compensation at the earliest.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, DK Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, among others, were present during the video conference.