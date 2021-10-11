student ends life

A first PUC student ended his life by jumping into a public well in Byadagotta village near Shanivarasanthe.

Monik (18), is the deceased. He was the son of H P Lokesh from the village.

He was studying in I PUC at Government Junior College, Kodlipet. As Monik was suffering from depression, he was undergoing treatment at Nimhans, Bengaluru, earlier.

On Monday morning, he went to buy fodder for cattle but did not return in the evening.

When the family members searched for him, his body was found in a well, Monik’s father stated in a complaint submitted to the police.