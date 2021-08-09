Student gets 625 out of 625 in SSLC exam

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 09 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 19:54 ist
A M Janitha

A M Janitha, a student of Sacred Heart English Medium School, has got 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination.

Principal Fr Sebastian, the administrative committee and teachers of the school have lauded her achievement.

Janitha is the daughter of A C Mahesh, a resource person in the education department and B V Divyajyothi, a staff member in the forest department.

Janitha said that she expected the best results. She also thanked her teachers and parents for their support.

She prepared on a daily basis for exams, she said and added that she would pursue her studies in the science stream in PUC.

A M Janitha
Sacred Heart English Medium School
SSLC examination
achievement
Kodagu

