Student injured in accident writes SSLC exam in ambulance with help of scribe

A student, despite suffering multiple injuries due to an accident, went on to write her final SSLC examination with the help of a scribe on Monday.

Tanvi, a student of St Mary’s English Medium School in Laila, was travelling with her mother when the scooter skidded off the road.

Tanvi who suffered injuries on her hand, leg and face was rushed to Benaka Hospital in Belthangady.

Her mother Mamatha informed the school authorities and officials at the examination hall in Vani High School in Belthangady.

The school authorities immediately arranged for a scribe to help her write the exam after seeking permission from officials.

The school authorities convinced department officials and examination supervisors to help the student to write her last exam.

Accordingly, she was asked to write the exam from 11.45 am to 2.45 pm.

Benaka Hospital head Dr Gopalakrishna had arranged an ambulance along with paramedical staff to shift the student to the examination hall.

After the exam, she was taken back to the hospital for further treatment.

The school authorities said that Tanvi was studious.

“The officials from the department helped her write her exam with the help of a scribe,” they said expressing gratitude.

389 students absent

A total of 389 students were absent for the science SSLC exam held on Monday.

Of 28,684 students registered for regular examination centres, 28,458 students appeared for the exam and 225 students remained absent.

Of 909 students registered in private examination centres, 745 students appeared for the exam.