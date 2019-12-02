Student swims 25 km with legs tied

In a daring feat, a first-year student of Bhandarkar’s Degree College, Kundapura swam 25 km in the Panchagangavali river with his legs bound in chains for three hours and five minutes.

Sampath D Kharvi, son of Devarayi Kharvi, a resident Kharvikeri in Kundapura, swam from near Basroor railway bridge by ensuring that a chain is bound to both the legs by Sri Mahakali Temple Administrative Committee President Prakash Kharvi.

He covered a distance of 25 km from Basroor to Gangolli in three hours and five minutes with ease.

He was followed by his father, local residents Subrahmanya Kharvi, Mani Kharvi and others to ensure that no mishap takes place. His followers cheered him with chende, dolu, and jagate in a boat and followed him.

After reaching Gangolli Port, he was felicitated by the Yuva Brigade, Kundapura.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath said “My father Devarayi Kharvi and uncle Dayananda Kharvi are my inspiration. I have been learning swimming from childhood”.