Student's alleged pledge to abide by uniform code goes viral

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 06 2022, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 00:54 ist
A guidelines letter allegedly signed by one of the students while getting admittedto the Government Girls PU College in Udupi.

A letter on the college's uniform code, allegedly signed by one of the agitating Muslim students, while enrolling for Government Girls PU College in Udupi, has gone viral on social media. 

According to the letter, there are 10 guidelines related to wearing of uniform and identity card.

Student Resham had allegedly signed the letter while seeking admission into the college. The admission letter with the guidelines signed by the student has gone viral on social media. But, neither the college development committee nor the principal was available for comment.

Meanwhile, Udupi MLA and Udupi Government Girls PU college development committee president Raghupathi Bhat said the government's order on uniform code had drawn curtains to the Hijab controversy.

The MLA also thanked the government for ordering that the uniform code adopted by the development committee should be followed by students.

The government's order on adhering to the college's uniform code is the first victory in the campaign against wearing of Hijab inside the classrooms, BJP Backward Classes Morcha national secretary and college development committee vice president Yashpal Suvarna said.

He also expressed confidence in securing a second victory in the campaign against Hijab in the courts.

