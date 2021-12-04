‘Students arrested in group clash consumed ganja’

Four among eight students allegedly arrested for their involvement in a group clash had consumed ganja. The medical report of accused students confirmed the consumption of ganja, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters in his office on Saturday.

Mangaluru South police on Friday had booked two separate cases in connection with the group clash that took place near Gujjarkere.

A separate case under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act was registered against four students, who were arrested in connection with the group clash.

A separate case for disrupting police personnel from discharging their duties was registered against the students who had hurled stones and chairs at the police.

Students of the hostel also had hurled glass pieces at Vikyath Shetty, a local who was returning home on Thursday night. Following a complaint by Shetty, a separate case was registered by the police.

Youth had no gun licence

A youth, arrested by CISF personnel at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) with two loaded two single barrel guns, did not have any licence to possess the guns.

Besides the guns, the police had seized a car, handbag, 150-gram weighing silver colour powder, two containers of storing crackers, two knives, screwdriver, scissor, coconut coir found in the possession of one Ronnie D’Souza from Havanje in Brahmavar. The value of the total seized properties was estimated to be over Rs 2 lakh, said the commissioner.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ronnie had gone hunting before arriving at the airport to pick his brother.