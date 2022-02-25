Students from Udupi stranded in Ukraine safe

Four students from Udupi, Glenwill Fernandes (20) of Kemmannu, studying MBBS at Town National Medical University in Ukraine, Ani Fred Ridly D’Souza (20) and Rohan (24) studying in Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine and Mranal (19) studying in Ivano-Fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv, are stranded in Ukraine.

“The stranded students are safe and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been informed about them,” said Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao.

Senior scientist at Brahmavara Zonal Research Centre, Dr Dhananjay Bhagli, said that his son Rohan is safe and has taken shelter in a bunker. He is in touch with his

parents at regular intervals.

After the shelling began, he and others were shifted to bunkers. He said Rohan has been residing in Ukraine for the past five years.

“He could not come to India owing to offline classes. He has asked us not to be afraid,” Dr Bhagli said and urged the government to take immediate initiatives.

Glenwill Maxin Fernandes had just left for Ukraine ten days ago. But, before he could attend college, the war began. Glenwill’s father Melwyn Fernandes said that he had left on February 15.

“When we informed him of the war, he was sleeping. They could not be shifted to safe places as the air space was blocked. As there are more than 300 students, there is a shortage of food in bunkers,” informed Melwyn.

The father also told the son to go to nearby supermarkets and stock food.

“Glenwill had said there were many noises yesterday and today a calm had prevailed. I call him every half an hour. He said he is safe as of now,” said Melwyn.

The worried father is praying for everyone’s safety and safe return.

Mranal’s father Rajesh said that his son is safe in the hostel. Rajesh who is working at SDM Ayurveda College in Kutpadi had left for Ukraine in December. However, due to Covid-19, the classes were delayed.

“When war seemed certain, we decided to call him back. But, he couldn’t return due to the non-availability of flights. Once he comes back we will decide whether to send him back or not for education,” he said.