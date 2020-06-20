Students in favour of 'gap year', but experts sound caution

The Covid-19 pandemic has unleashed a sense of uncertainty in students all over the country.

The once bustling and cheery classrooms are now vacant with many afraid to step foot into campuses lest they too get infected with Covid-19. The question of whether educational institutions should reopen is highly debated with a number of students opting to take a year off to deal with the uncertain situation.

“It is not wise to reopen colleges or schools. Most parents aren’t willing to send their children as they are afraid of the harmful effects of the pandemic,” says Jazz Martis, a second-year bachelor of social work student at School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya.

The feelings of safety assured within their homes will be missing while in classrooms as students are bound to mingle with one another, he adds.

Contact with common areas such as benches, desks, doors, toilets or in canteens will be inevitable despite precautions.

“While it is a huge loss to all students as one whole year is going down, it is for their wellbeing and that of their families,” says a II PUC science student of St Aloysius College who did not wish to be named.

Further, during this time, we can either learn something new or improve on something we’re already good at (gap year), he emphasises.

Often, academic pressure and time constraints force students to set aside personal and creative interests. This period of lockdown has given many a chance to pursue different hobbies and to enrol for online courses with a relaxed schedule, he adds.

A gap year, however, has its limitations. “Not left with a choice, the current circumstances may force students to refrain from returning to their schools or colleges, creating a sense of insecurity about their future. High achieving students and those hoping to complete their education will be severely affected,” says Dr Meena Lobo, student counsellor of St Agnes PU College.

Identifying the challenges of the present scenario, psychologist and director of Anirvedha, Dr K T Shwetha says, “Not seeing their friends can build up frustration in children. The confusion surrounding the opening of schools/colleges will have a negative impact on students. Parents will also experience anxiety while attempting to divide attention between children and their work. Additionally, the parent has to plan out on how their child can spend the year beneficially so that it will not prove a hazard to their growth.”

Taking a year gap can be a challenge. Experts feel that parental support can go a long way in enabling students to sail through this crisis period with confidence.