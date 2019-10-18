Students oppose Mini Vidhana Soudha on college land

Students of Government First Grade College in Hebri have opposed the construction of Mini Vidhana Soudha on the land belonging to the college.

Students Cultural Forum President Sumanth told mediapersons on Friday that 25.12 acres of land, on which the college was situated, was identified for the construction of the Mini Vidhana Soudha by the government.

He said the land was needed for the extension of college and other developmental works. “The construction work would also destroy the learning environment in the college.”

Sumanth said the Kundapur assistant commissioner had allotted 11.35 acres of land in Chara for the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

However, the Mini Vidhana Soudha should be built at the heart of the city, so that the public will be benefited. Presently, the taluk panchayat is being run on the government hospital premises. The authorities can also consider the same area for construction of Mini Vidhana Soudha, he added.

The students also submitted a memorandum to MLA Sunil Kumar and opposed the move to hand over the college land for Mini Vidhana Soudha project.

Town Panchayat former member Sridhar Shetty said that BBM course would begin in the college. There are other facilities envisaged like full-fledged gym centre, separate library, indoor stadium, hostel among others in the college.

Thus huge vacant land was needed for the developmental activities.

Shetty urged government to examine other suitable lands for the construction of Mini Vidhana Soudha.