Students selected for hockey team

Students selected for hockey team

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 13 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 21:21 ist
Students from Kodagu who have been selected for the hockey team.

A team of eight girl students will be part of the state team in the Girls Junior Nationals hockey tournament to be held in Jharkhand from October 20.

Players Pandanda Dejamma, Badumanda Shaya Kaveramma, Ponnimada Shilpa, Kechettira Parvathi, S P Likhita, H P Dhanushree, S P Sinchana and B K Leelavathi are from Kodagu.

The players are trained at Sai Sports Hostel and have taken part in more than 10 national-level hockey tournaments.

Currently, they are preparing for a national tournament in Kantheerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

hockey team
girl students
national tournament
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 