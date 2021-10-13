Students selected for hockey team

A team of eight girl students will be part of the state team in the Girls Junior Nationals hockey tournament to be held in Jharkhand from October 20.
Players Pandanda Dejamma, Badumanda Shaya Kaveramma, Ponnimada Shilpa, Kechettira Parvathi, S P Likhita, H P Dhanushree, S P Sinchana and B K Leelavathi are from Kodagu.
The players are trained at Sai Sports Hostel and have taken part in more than 10 national-level hockey tournaments.
Currently, they are preparing for a national tournament in Kantheerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
