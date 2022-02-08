Students should adhere to dress code: Angara

District In-charge Minister S Angara said that the dress code announced by the government is mandatory for all students irrespective of their religious sentiments.
He told reporters that the students should follow a uniform code and all are equal in the eyes of law. The issue will be discussed with the district administration.
The minister emphasised the need to maintain peace in society.
Elaborating on the KDP quarterly meeting, the minister said that 13 problems pertaining to various departments were discussed and the most important among those are irregularities in the national highway work and the missing streets lights on NH.
The improper underground drainage problem was also discussed. He said he will raise the issue with the PWD minister.
Angara said all departments are expected to reach the target by spending the allotted funds by March-end.
He said officials had received instructions to execute programmes at the earliest.
