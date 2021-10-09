The knowledge one gets from reading printed newspapers cannot be gained from digital media. Students should cultivate the habit of reading, said Indira Satyanarayana, daughter of late historian D N Krishnaiah.

She was speaking after handing over Vidyasethu books for SSLC students by Rotary Misty Hills, at D Chennamma School, in Madapura.

The well-known writers had gained knowledge only through reading. Reading a newspaper while holding it in one's hands gives a sense of satisfaction, she added.

Rotary Club deputy governor Anil H T said that to help the SSLC students during the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has been distributing Vidyasethu books to various schools.

He said Indira Sathyanarayana, daughter of historian D S Krishnaiah, who had served as the first headmaster of D Chennamma School, has given Vidyasethu books to 65 students in memory of her father.

Rotary Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah said that the club has been engaged in distributing computers, constructing classrooms and toilets for schools in the past several years.

D Chennamma School administrative board president Col (retd) B G V Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Principal Mandappa and others were also present.