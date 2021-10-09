'Students should cultivate the habit of reading'

'Students should cultivate the habit of reading'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 09 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 20:18 ist

The knowledge one gets from reading printed newspapers cannot be gained from digital media. Students should cultivate the habit of reading, said Indira Satyanarayana, daughter of late historian D N Krishnaiah. 

She was speaking after handing over Vidyasethu books for SSLC students by Rotary Misty Hills, at D Chennamma School, in Madapura. 

The well-known writers had gained knowledge only through reading. Reading a newspaper while holding it in one's hands gives a sense of satisfaction, she added. 

Rotary Club deputy governor Anil H T said that to help the SSLC students during the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has been distributing Vidyasethu books to various schools. 

He said Indira Sathyanarayana, daughter of historian D S Krishnaiah, who had served as the first headmaster of D Chennamma School, has given Vidyasethu books to 65 students in memory of her father. 

Rotary Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah said that the club has been engaged in distributing computers, constructing classrooms and toilets for schools in the past several years. 

D Chennamma School administrative board president Col (retd) B G V Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Principal Mandappa and others were also present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reading
students
Indira Satyanarayana
Rotary Misty Hills
D Chennamma School
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 