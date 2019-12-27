'Students should decide their future'

As many as 1,150 students from six pre-university colleges took part in the career guidance programme organised by Academy of General Education (AGE), in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani, at Dr T M A Pai auditorium in Kasturba Medical College (KMC) on Friday.

The programme was conducted in two sessions for students from MGM PU college in Udupi, Sri Bhavanendra PU College in Karkala, Sri Mahaveera PU College in Moodbidri, Bhandarkar’s PU College in Kundapura, Vijaya PU College in Mulki and Madhavakripa School in Manipal.

Cybercrime expert Ananth Prabhu G, with the help of a powerpoint presentation, initially focussed on breaking self-imposed barriers to become an achiever. Prabhu, who has conducted more than 1,000 workshops, said positive outlook, patience and passion are important to be successful in life.

He also emphasised on how special skills are needed in the era of specialisation. Prabhu ended his talk with a strong message against attempting suicide.

“If you have missed some balls you need not worry. As there will be more balls coming your way,” he stressed using cricket as an example to communicate the message.

He also highlighted on conventional courses, off-beat courses offered by different institutes to students completing second PUC.

Aditya, a student of second PUC (Commerce), Sri Bhuvanendra PU College said, “This is the best than the previous programme. The two examples cited during the talk on what sets apart an ordinary painter and Spanish Painter Pablo Picasso and Arjun’s concentration had a huge impact on my mind.”

Lakshmi Prabhu of the same college also found the talk very useful.

Bhramara from Bhandarkar’s College said she was surprised about the variety of courses available for students from Arts discipline. “I realised that even students from Arts discipline can become achievers.”

Earlier during the day, AGE President and MAHE Pro Chancellor Prof H S Ballal, inaugurating the programme, said the students have abundant opportunities today. “The students should decide their future and not their parents,” he stressed.

The Printers (Mysore) Private Limited Assistant Manager (Advertisement) Vincent Prashanth D’Souza, was also present. Well known RJ Avinash Kamath compered the programme.