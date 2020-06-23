Students stranded in Mangaluru fly to Siliguri

Ten students of Siliguri in West Bengal, pursuing BSW at Dr P Dayananda Pai-P Sathish Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru who had remained stranded in Mangaluru following the lockdown, flew back to their native place, with the help of the principal and donors.

Following the nationwide lockdown, the students studying in the college had remained stranded in Mangaluru. College principal prof Rajashekar Hebbar, lecturers and local donors had arranged food and lodging facilities along with instilling confidence in the students.

One of the parents from Siliguri contacted Air Asia flight authorities and reserved tickets at a concessional rate for the students’ journey. Accordingly, 50% of the flight charges were borne by Air Asia, 25% by the principal and remaining 25% by an NGO.

The principal had also made arrangements for a bus to send the students to Bengaluru to board the flight.