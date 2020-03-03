Students to write PU exams in 78 centres in coastal districts from February 4

As many as 34,346 students in Dakshina Kannada and 15,100 students in Udupi districts will appear for second PU examinations, starting from Wednesday.

The authorities have made all preparations to prevent any malpractices during the examination.

51 exam centres in DK

In DK district, the examinations will be held at 51 examination centres, including 24 in Mangaluru, four in Moodbidri and three in Sullia.

As many as 17,137 boys and 17,209 girls will write the examinations. Of the total students, 4,532 students are from Arts stream, 16,237 from Commerce and 13,577 from Science stream.

PU Department Deputy Director Vishnumurthy told DH that CCTV cameras had been installed in all the examination centres.

As usual, a two-member sitting squad will be present all the centres. In addition, district-level and taluk-level squads will check any kind of malpractices. The squads will randomly visit the examination centres.

Except in emergency, students will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the final bell rang. Each centre will put ‘the end’ seal on the last page of each answer sheet after the examination is over to avoid any tampering.

To ensure that there is no leakage of question papers, the vehicles carrying the question papers from the district treasury to the examination centres will have a squad of three member--principal, Tahsildar grade and BEO grade officers. The vehicles are fitted with GPS to track their movement on 13 routes in Dakshina Kannada district.

Basic facilities, including drinking water, have been provided at each examination centre.

In Udupi

In Udupi, eight teams have been constituted to transport question papers in GPS-fitted vehicles.

There are 27 examination centres in the district. Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said that round-the-clock security had been provided at District Treasury and CCTV cameras had been installed.

Biometric attendance and barcode reader have been installed at the district treasury, he added.