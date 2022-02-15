Students told to contribute to society

Srinivas Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) celebrated the Founder’s Day in Srinivas campus in Pandeshwar.

The programme was inaugurated by Srinivas University Chancellor A Raghavendra Rao.

NMPT Chairman Venkata Ramana Akkaraju said, “We should try to contribute in one or the other way for the upliftment of society. Students look up to their teachers as role models. Teachers need to make teaching more interesting. We should all join hands to work harder for the society through our innovation, knowledge and skills to fulfil the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost our economy.”

Chancellor Raghavendra Rao said, “We should all contribute to the growth of the country under Jagte Raho Bharat and Udde Raho Bharat. One of the greatest in charity is Vidya Dana. We are providing knowledge and skill development training to all students of Srinivas University to ensure better employment.”

The Shama Rao Memorial Social Service Achievement Awards were presented to C S Radhika, who is serving as a woman driver of Kaveri ambulance, and Varun Alva, assistant sub-inspector.

Ramananda, headmaster of Grade-II, Government English Medium High School, Daddalakadu, Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada and Dr Saroja M, lecturer in Biology, Bhandarkars’ PU College, Kundapura, Udupi district were conferred A Shama Rao Memorial Outstanding Teacher Awards 2022 for their contribution in the field of education in undivided Dakshina Kannada district.

Dr Sandhya Shenoy of Srinivas University was also felicitated for her contribution to the field of research.

Charles K C, a student of Srinivas University was honoured for his international recognition in the field of painting.

Twelve PhD degree awardees and 8 gold medal achievers were felicitated on the occasion.