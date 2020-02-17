Students walk 5 km to reach school

With the work on a bridge moving at a snail’s pace at Karabailu village, schoolchildren have to walk for five kilometres to reach their school.

Without the bridge, the buses have suspended their operation to the village.

The work on a minor bridge on Karabailu-Belur road commenced one year ago. But, even after a year, the work has remained incomplete. As a result, the villagers, including school children have to walk for five kilometre to reach Mudigere and Belur.

There are over 25 children from the village studying in various schools in Mudigere. They walk daily for five kilometres to pursue their studies. The farmers are struggling to transport paddy, coffee, pepper and other farm products to the market. The villagers have to carry the aged and sick to the main road for five kilometres.

A villager, Jagadeesh, said, “We submitted memorandums several times in the past to complete the work. If authorities fail to complete it at the earliest, we will stage a protest.”

A KSRTC bus was operating in the morning and evening from taluk headquarters to the village and was benefiting the students. After the work on the bridge began, the KSRTC suspended its service, the villagers informed.