‘Subahu e-beat’ launched for better patrolling in Kodagu

Subahu e-beat system was launched by the police department in Kodagu, towards better patrolling.

Launching the e-beat system at police parade ground auditorium in Madikeri on Friday, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that in the e-beat system, patrolling will be monitored using ‘Subahu’ mobile phone application.

The system will improve communication between the police officials, the beat personnel and the residents.

Earlier, the details on the night beat were manually entered and signed by the beat police, in the log books. From here on, the personnel will have to scan the QR code from the locations of their beats, using ‘Subahu Beat’ application installed on their smart phones, said the superintendent of police.

Dr Suman further stated that Kodagu being a hilly region, internet connection is not available in some of the locations in the district.

“When the police personnel carry out beat patrolling in such locations, the application will save the information offline and will enable the senior officials to access the information using ‘Subahu Admin’ as soon as the device accesses internet coverage connection,” she said and also advised the general public to instal ‘Subahu Resident’ application on their smart phones to send SOS messages and related information to the nearby police station.

A pilot project has been implemented in Madikeri town, Somwarpet, Virajpet, Shanivarasanthe and Gonikoppa, to observe the efficiency of the software.

The software will now be launched in the jurisdiction of all 16 police stations, added the superintendent of police.

Mahendra, representative from Smart Secure, said that the application offers a user-friendly interface for the senior officials and beat personnel.

Virajpet DySP Jayakumar and Madikeri DySP Dinesh Kumar were present.