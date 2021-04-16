Submit details on manual scavengers at the earliest: DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to submit a report after conducting a survey on Safai Karmacharis and manual scavengers in CMC, Town Panchayat and Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

Chairing a meeting of Safai Karmachari, Manual Scavengers Survey Committee, she said the survey of manual scavengers should be conducted at the earliest and the report should be submitted.

District Social Welfare Officer Shekar said that the report on the Safai Karmachari survey should be submitted to the government by May end. There is a need to create awareness on the survey and conduct an in-depth survey.

The officials should visit every household to get a report on whether anyone is engaged in manual scavenging. Gram Sabhe should be conducted in Gram Panchayat and information should be collected on manual scavengers, he added.

A manual scavengers survey meeting should be conducted at the Gram Panchayat level on April 21. A special Gram Sabha should be conducted on April 22. A survey on unusable toilets should be conducted at the Gram Panchayat level on April 23, he said.

The second special Gram Sabha should be conducted on April 29. A certified copy should be submitted on unusable toilets by May 3. The details should be uploaded to Panchatantra and Taluk Panchayat. All the Gram Panchayats should submit details to the Taluk Panchayats by May 5. All the Taluk Panchayats should submit the report to the government on May 7, said the officer.

As per Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the census of manual scavengers should be organised in Kodagu district for three days from April 21 to 23. The census of manual scavengers in urban areas should be conducted from April 26 to 28. The representatives from CMC, Town Panchayat and Gram Panchayat will conduct the survey in villages, he added.

The general public and manual scavengers can also furnish details on them by visiting the Gram Panchayat, Town Panchayat and CMC.

ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that Gram Panchayat PDOs should furnish details on manual scavengers at the Gram Panchayat level.

Urban development cell project director Raju also spoke at the meeting.