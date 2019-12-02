Subrahmanya Shashti observed with religious pomp

Subrahmanya Shashti was observed with religious pomp across Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts on Monday.

Special prayers were offered at Muttappa Temple and Omkareshwara Temple. Devotees took part in large numbers.

‘Vellatam’, ‘Panchamruta Abhisheka’, ‘Ksheerabhisheka’, ‘Appam Seve’ and ‘Pushparchane’ were held at Muttappa temple.

‘Sri Bhootha Bali’ ritual was observed on the occasion. After Mahamangalarathi, prasadam was distributed among devotees.

Special prayers were offered at Omkareshwara Temple as well. ‘Teppotsava’ and ‘Pallakki Utsava’ were held in the evening. The temple premises were decorated with lights.

Special rituals were also held at Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Kakkundakadu, Napoklu, on the account of Subrahmanya Shashti. ‘Ashlesha Bali’ and various other rituals were performed.

In Shanivarasanthe, women offered ‘Tani’ to the Serpent Lord. Devotees observed fast in the morning. Harvesting vegetables of different varieties, is observed as a special practice during Subrahmanya Shashti in the region. Women and girls visited their relatives houses and distributed the harvested vegetables. The vegetables collected from different houses were cooked.

The annual car festival was held at Sri Udbhava Subrahmanya Swamy Temple in Koodige village in Kushalnagar on Monday, wherein a large number of devotees took part. The temple is located at the confluence point of Cauvery and Harangi

rivers.

In Chikkamagaluru

Devotees took part in Shashti celebrations in Submrahmanya Swamy Temple in Haluvalli near Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple, offered prayers and fulfilled their vows. The car festival was held in the afternoon.