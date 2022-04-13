Summer camp for children begins

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  Apr 13 2022
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 22:16 ist

Amrita Vidyalayam School has organised a summer camp for children. The camp will continue till April 20. 

Dr Arathy Shetty, principal of Amrita Vidyalayam, guided children in creative activities like art, clay moulding, stone/glass painting, craft, basic stitches, skating, dance, Bhajans and Yakshagana. 

Vijith Nayak, professional choreographer, director and owner of Team Velocity, Sharath Kadri, a renowned Yakshagana artiste and Ramesh Kalmady, president of Dharmasthala Bhajana troupe, were the chief guests of the inaugural programme. 

Summer camp
Amrita Vidyalayam School
Mangaluru

