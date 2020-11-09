Suntikoppa roads give nightmares to people

A majority of the roads in Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat are in a pathetic condition and are not even fit for the movement of pedestrians.

The local residents are afraid to use the roads as they end up injuring themselves.

Especially, the roads in the Guddappa Rai extension have been damaged fully. A little carelessness can prove costly for vehicle riders here.

The situation in Shivaram extension is no different. There have been many examples were the elderly and the children were admitted to the hospital after getting injured.

The surface of the roads has been chipped off, making it unmotorable.

Autorickshaw drivers hesitate to drive autorickshaws on these roads, causing inconvenience to the residents, especially during emergency situations.

There are about 200 houses in these residential layouts.

Also, the drain near the curve on the way to the anganwadi has been damaged. Appeals made to the elected representatives have gone in vain.

Vehicle riders and the residents have been cursing the officials and elected members of the Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat.

The road to the government hospital is also in a pitiable condition. This takes a toll on the health of the patients being taken in the ambulances.

The Shantageri-Nakuru Road is also pothole-ridden. The 5.45 km road was asphalted at a cost of Rs 1.18 crore, under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 10 years ago.

The road has not been maintained till date, and as a result, has been worn out completely. There is a similar situation on National Highway 275.

Rasool, a resident of Guddappa Rai extension, said that the elected representatives give assurances during elections and after the polls, they vanish.

Suntikoppa Autorickshaw Drivers' Association president Santosh Dinu said that the roads in the residential areas of Suntikoppa are worn out completely and driving three-wheelers and two-wheelers may claim lives. The autorickshaw drivers are concerned about their lives.